Short Interest in Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Grows By 100.0%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on STRNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Investec raised Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($34.67) to GBX 2,680 ($33.18) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,903.33.
Severn Trent Trading Down 0.6 %
STRNY opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $42.35.
Severn Trent Cuts Dividend
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Severn Trent (STRNY)
