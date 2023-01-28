Short Interest in Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Grows By 100.0%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on STRNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Investec raised Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($34.67) to GBX 2,680 ($33.18) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,903.33.

Severn Trent Trading Down 0.6 %

STRNY opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

Severn Trent Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.37%.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

