Short Interest in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Declines By 17.9%

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shore Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 63,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,458. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $338.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $21.41.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3,046.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SHBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Further Reading

