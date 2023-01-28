Short Interest in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Grows By 29.8%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,070,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,352,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. 107,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,634. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $804.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLP. StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

