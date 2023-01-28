Short Interest in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Grows By 20.3%

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of SMART Global stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 203,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,552. The firm has a market cap of $844.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $29.34.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $145,179.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

