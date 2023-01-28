Short Interest in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Decreases By 15.2%

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at South Plains Financial

In other news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $131,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,643,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,086,159.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other South Plains Financial news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $144,696.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,654,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,912,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $131,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,643,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,086,159.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,001 shares of company stock worth $1,297,018. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,658. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $478.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.