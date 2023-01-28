Short Interest in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Grows By 90.9%

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:SPE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.20.

Special Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%.

(Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.