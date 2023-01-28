Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Grows By 1,700.0%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSEZY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,486 ($18.40) to GBX 1,664 ($20.60) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,988.00.
SSE Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $21.41 on Friday. SSE has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.
About SSE
SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.
