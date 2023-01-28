Short Interest in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Drops By 32.6%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the December 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,123. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 309.2% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 998,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 754,694 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 847.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 447,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 55.6% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,781,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 636,855 shares in the last quarter.

