Short Interest in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Decreases By 39.4%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,700 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 964,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 409.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,088 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 286.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SYRS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.50. 90,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.91) by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.12% and a negative return on equity of 141.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

