Short Interest in Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Decreases By 89.5%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the December 31st total of 983,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

Thai Beverage Public stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. Thai Beverage Public has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Thai Beverage Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, fruit flavored drinks, and soft drinks; carbonated soft drinks, tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

