Short Interest in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO) Decreases By 44.0%

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Necessity Retail REIT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. 8,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,105. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.4609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

