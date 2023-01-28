Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Increases By 1,571.0%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, a growth of 1,571.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,823,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Therapeutic Solutions International Price Performance
Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About Therapeutic Solutions International
