Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Increases By 1,571.0%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, a growth of 1,571.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,823,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get Therapeutic Solutions International alerts:

About Therapeutic Solutions International

(Get Rating)

See Also

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.