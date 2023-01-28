Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Rises By 47.4%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

UG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 2,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.48. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 22.12%.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 95.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United-Guardian in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United-Guardian during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

Featured Stories

