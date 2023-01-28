Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW) Grows By 106.2%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 106.2% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Verb Technology Stock Down 43.4 %

Verb Technology stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 14,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verb Technology stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 451,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.