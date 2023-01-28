Siacoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.25 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $170.49 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,027.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00382878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.39 or 0.00792044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00094659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.00577560 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00188881 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,114,362,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.