Siacoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.25 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $170.49 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,027.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00382878 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016424 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.39 or 0.00792044 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00094659 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.00577560 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004368 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00188881 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,114,362,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
