Siacoin Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $169.84 million and $4.94 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,990.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00382874 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016396 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.12 or 0.00805218 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00094188 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00575508 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001107 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004372 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00188402 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,115,232,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
