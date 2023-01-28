Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Gil purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,657,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.63% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

