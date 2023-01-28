Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Signature Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

SBNY traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.39. 1,253,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,024. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $106.81 and a 12-month high of $355.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 56.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,941,000 after purchasing an additional 980,520 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,846,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 66.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 924,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,729,000 after buying an additional 370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,631,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

