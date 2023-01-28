Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133,584 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Silicon Laboratories worth $39,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Insider Activity

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $158.43 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $183.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.55 and a 200-day moving average of $135.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $269.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Stories

