Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,464 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.