Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Target Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $168.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

