Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,409 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Clarivate by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.91.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 172.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $635.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

