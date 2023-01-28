Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,792 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.69. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $38.58.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.