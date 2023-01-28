Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,792 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance
SCHF stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.69. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $38.58.
About Schwab International Equity ETF
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
