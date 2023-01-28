Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

PYPL opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $83.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.