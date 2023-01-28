Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.2% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,835.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $4,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,835.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,541,473 shares of company stock worth $62,414,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 382.05 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

