Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Short Interest Down 32.2% in January

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,300 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 900,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sino Land Price Performance

Shares of Sino Land stock remained flat at $1.26 during trading on Friday. Sino Land has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sino Land from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

