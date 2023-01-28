Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,079,900 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 3,430,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40,799.0 days.

SVKEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 102 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of SVKEF opened at $12.03 on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

