SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -1,710.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

SLG stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

