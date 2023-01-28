Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $11.62 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $13.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRRTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.