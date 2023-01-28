SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

SmartFinancial has increased its dividend by an average of 77.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $446.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. Research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,897.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,364. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,897.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy G. Ackermann acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $144,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,765.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 729 shares of company stock worth $20,981 in the last ninety days. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SMBK. DA Davidson lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group cut shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

