Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $133.35 million and approximately $18.62 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00397218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.09 or 0.27881749 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00588423 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,565,980,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,565,836,990 tokens. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

