Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 22,782 shares changing hands.
Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Company Profile
Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of southern-food themed restaurants. The firm manages the Carve Barbecue and Southern Hospitality restaurant branches. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Sheridan, WY.
