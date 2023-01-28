SouthState Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after buying an additional 2,710,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after buying an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after buying an additional 296,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,868,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $352.02 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.21.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

