SouthState Corp Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Blackstone by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $2,172,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,205,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,471,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,471,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,249,439 shares of company stock worth $170,922,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

