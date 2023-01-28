SouthState Corp Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

