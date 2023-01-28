SouthState Corp Has $4.37 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SouthState Corp cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,539,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 322,522 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,883,000 after buying an additional 261,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.67.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $224.00. The stock had a trading volume of 135,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.48.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

