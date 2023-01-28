SouthState Corp Has $558,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

