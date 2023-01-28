SouthState Corp Has $606,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in American Water Works by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $157.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.02 and a 200-day moving average of $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

