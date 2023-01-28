SouthState Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 60.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,965,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,974 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.2% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,756,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,239,000 after purchasing an additional 321,824 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 147,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 54,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 31.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 154,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 36,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. 2,037,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,726,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

