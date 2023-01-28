SouthState Corp Sells 2,594 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,481 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

NYSE NSC opened at $238.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.40 and its 200 day moving average is $240.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

