SouthState Corp Sells 5,140 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,080.1% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 81,448 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 634.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 126,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 109,202 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VSS stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $129.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

