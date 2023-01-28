Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.09 and traded as low as $11.60. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 17,625 shares trading hands.
Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.
Special Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
