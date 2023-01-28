Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.09 and traded as low as $11.60. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 17,625 shares trading hands.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

Special Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Special Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

