Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.4 %

GS opened at $353.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock worth $114,884,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

