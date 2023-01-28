Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

