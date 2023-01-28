Spire Wealth Management Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,359 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78,181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 63,327 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $28.82.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.