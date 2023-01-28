Spire Wealth Management Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $234.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.92. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $266.07.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

