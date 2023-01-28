Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,028 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

MBB opened at $95.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.57. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $105.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

