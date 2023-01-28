Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $39,377,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,949,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 453,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,114,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

