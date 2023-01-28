Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $97.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.93.

