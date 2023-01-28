Square Token (SQUA) Price Tops $18.02 on Exchanges

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Square Token has a market cap of $37.27 million and $863,095.52 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can now be purchased for approximately $18.02 or 0.00078348 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Square Token has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00401986 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,486.17 or 0.28216490 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00589721 BTC.

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 18.06995007 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $851,106.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

